First, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn provided a murky report on Justin Fields’ injury. But it looks like Fields avoided anything major. And in further good news, Jermaine Johnson II got a big injury update, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

#Jets pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II announced he’s been cleared to return from the torn Achilles he suffered early last season.

That’s good news as Johnson is set to be the starter at right defensive end in the 2025 season. Teammate Will McDonald IV mans the other end of the defensive line.

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II moving forward

The Jets grabbed Johnson in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn’t start during his rookie season, but started all 17 games of the 2023 campaign and racked up 7.5 sacks with 55 tackles. That earned him his first Pro Bowl honor.

However, Johnson went down with an Achilles injury after just two games in the 2024 season.

Johnson recently got placed on the PUP list, but said it didn’t mean things were going the wrong direction, according to nypost.com.

“I will be on PUP because the team wants to move slow, to be safe, which I agree with,” Johnson wrote on X. “Not because I’m not ready. All is well.”

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the Jets want to do the right things with Johnson, according to heavy.com.

“Listen, we want to bring him in at the right time,” Glenn said. “We don’t want to rush that player in, and we have a plan for him. I told him [Johnson] it’s not about Week 1, it’s not about Week 2. It’s about the longevity of his career.

“We want to make sure that we do a good job of making sure we do that with him. I tell every player that is coming back from an injury, we have a plan for him, we want to make sure we follow protocol, and make sure that plan works.”

The Jets have a defensive-minded coach in Glenn. That should bode well for Johnson, who began to show signs of his top-end ability before last year's injury. If the Jets can improve their pass rush in the 2025 season, they might be able to make noise in the AFC East.