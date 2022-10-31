Genshin Impact – Scaramouche / Wanderer Official Reveal

HoYoverse has officially revealed Scaramouche, now known as Wanderer, as a playable character for Genshin Impact Version 3.3. The Scaramouche / Wanderer reveal confirms many things previously speculated about.

Scaramouche / Wanderer Announcement

Scaramouche is one of the most awaited characters in Genshin Impact, and now, he comes in the form of Wanderer in Version 3.3. If you’re caught up with all of your Scaramouche lore, then his “Eons Adrift” title makes sense to you and so does “Tribulations Uncounted, Trials Unknowable.”

He will be the second playable Fatui Harbinger, following Childe / Tartaglia who was released years prior.

◆ The Wanderer

◆ Eons Adrift

◆ Tribulations Uncounted, Trials Unknowable

◆ Anemo

◆ Peregrinus#GenshinImpact #Wanderer pic.twitter.com/XRhMLh8u58 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 31, 2022

Here come the surprises. As rumored months prior, Scaramouche or Wanderer will ditch his Electro identity. Instead, he uses Anemo, and dangles his vision from his left shoulder. He also seems to have gotten a change-up in his wardrobe, as he goes from his black and red outfit to know a primarily white and blue one.

“Peregrinus,” his Astrolabe name, means “outlander” or “stranger” in Latin, referring to his new identity as Wanderer.

According to leakers and dataminers, Scaramouche / Wanderer will be a Catalyst user. He will be the first 5-star Anemo Catalyst, and the third overall following Sucrose and Shikanoin Heizou.

Description – “Know one heart, know all hearts”

“Those who believe cast the gods in glory, while unbelievers witness how gods transcend. But as for him, I will not characterize him as either. All uncertainties are but foundations for his future path.”

— Blessed One of Wisdom, Mahakusaladhamma – Buer

On a fateful night, a figure arrived at a place that had once been called Tatarasuna. There should no longer have been residents there, but as if destiny had decreed it, a farmer had come there, picking Naku Weed to make a living. Thus it was under the moonlight that he saw a phantom figure standing on the edge of the cliff.

This person wore a wide hat that concealed their face entirely. However, the farmer could hear breathing through the pitter-patter of the rain.

A moment later, the figure spoke. “This is how humans should breathe.”

The farmer was terrified that he might had encountered some spirit, and hurriedly hid behind a rock. The figure spoke again. “What are you afraid of? Would a passerby such as I hurt you? I am merely here to tend to the grave of a friend.”

Silence filled the air once more. The farmer peeked out from behind the rock, and saw that the figure had vanished. A note drifted to the ground and was instantly soaked by the rain. Three questions had been written on that piece of paper, along with answers that were not yet fully written—

If humans have a heart, why do they not fear the hearts of others?

Due to their inferior nature.

How should one treat others, knowing full well their inferiority?

…

How can one be a human being without a heart?

One without a heart is hardly human.

Chills ran down the farmer’s spine as he finished reading the note. Tatarasuna had been deserted for many years, and it had been a long time since anyone came here to pay their respects. And even if there were, why would they appear on such a night?