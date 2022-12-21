By Diego Padilla · 8 min read

Genshin Impact’s patch 3.3 introduced a brand new permanent game mode called Genius Invokation TCG. It has been a few weeks since its release and the meta for this card game has finally taken shape. That said, players have figured out the importance of character cards and which among them fits their playstyle the best. From there, they make an action card deck which aids them in their gameplay and helps get tactical advantages over the opponent. However, because of the multitude of different action cards available for the player to use, it can get confusing which cards are best to use in their decks. As such, we are here to narrow the best action cards to have in any deck in Genius Invokation TCG.

Liben

Cost: 0 Dice

Effect: During the End Phase, collect your unused Elemental Dice (Max 1 of each Elemental Type). During the beginning of the Action Phase: If this has collected 3 Elemental Dice, draw 2 cards and create 2 Omni Element Dice, then discard this card.

Liben is an NPC from a limited time event that is highly loved by the majority of the playerbase. This is because his event is short and simple. Simply provide him with the appropriate items and he will reward you with fruitful rewards that include primogems. Because of this, players really look forward to every time his event comes back.

In Genius Invokation TCG, players have started to love him there as well. This is because he gives the player multiple advantages over the course of the game. Typically, during the round when the dice rolls are sour and there are multiple unused dice due to an unfortunate mismatch in element, the dice gets wasted and turns to nothing when the round is over. However, with Liben, the dice gets recycled. This means that it does not go to waste since Liben collects these unused dice and turns them into usable resources once he collects 3 Elemental dice. Once he collects 3 dice, he gives the player 2 extra Omni Element dice that can be used as any element and 2 extra action cards. He does all this at the very low cost of 0. It costs no resource to play him and yet he is able to recycle unfortunate rolls into something more. This gives him a lot of value in a lot of decks, especially considering that dice rolls at the start of each round heavily factor the plays that the player will make. With Liben, players are able to use up all resources and make sure that their deck has the resources to function.

Elemental Resonance Dice

Cost: 0 Dice

Effect: Create 1 Elemental Die. (Must have 2 characters of the same element to add this card to your deck.)

As much as this list would cover individual action cards, picking which elemental resonance dice card is impossible considering that this is based on the elemental composition of the character cards. In Genius Invokation TCG, there are currently six elemental resonance dice cards, one to represent each element. Fortunately, all elemental resonance dice cards are similar in effect in that they create 1 element die of their respective element. As such, considering their generic effect, all the elemental resonance dice cards are in this category.

Speaking of the generic effect of this card, this generic effect is what enables it to become such a strong card. For the very low cost of 0 dice, playing this card allows the player to create a single elemental dice of the same element as the elemental resonance card. In Genius Invokation TCG, this is a particularly strong effect as it essentially gives the player an extra resource to play with. This extra resource allows the player to extend their turn and make more plays during the round. Having this in the deck is essentially a guarantee of having an extra elemental dice in the deck. Most, if not all decks, have this card in their list as elemental dice is a very important resource in Genius Invokation TCG.

Calx’s Arts

Cost: 1 White

Effect: Shift 1 Energy from at most 2 of your characters on standby to your active character.

In Genius Invokation TCG, another important resource for character cards is Energy. Energy is the resource used by character cards to unleash their Elemental Burst skill. Energy is gained from different aspects of the game. Most notably, it comes from when character cards use their Normal Attack or their Elemental Skill. Elemental dice are utilized to be able to use these skills and because of this, the character cards could only use these skills a limited amount of times for every round. Because of this, gaining Energy might take a while especially considering that some Elemental Bursts require more Energy than others. This aspect of the game is where action cards like Calx’s Arts become very important.

Calx’s Arts is a card that allows the player to transfer at most 1 Energy from each of their standby characters. This card, when used to its full potential, provides the active character with 2 Energy at the low cost of 1 White dice. 2 Energy is nothing to scoff at considering that many characters only need 2 Energy to be able to use their bursts. Elemental Burst dependent character cards such as Ganyu, Collei and Xingqiu utilize this card a lot considering their powerful Elemental Bursts only cost 2 Energy. However, one downside to this card is that it gets the Energy from the characters on standby. As such, there is a need for the other character cards to have Energy already. Despite this downside, this card is still very much strong considering it becomes more valuable as the game progresses. In the later rounds of a game, this card can be utilized to give characters the Energy to burst on the spot. Because of this, it allows for players to close out games right away or simply get a tactical advantage over the opponent.

Liu Su

Cost: 1 White

Effect: After you switch characters: If the character you switched to does not have Energy, they will gain 1 Energy. (Once per Round)

Usage: 2

Liu Su is another support action card that gives a lot of value to the player in the form of Energy. His effect reads that when switching to another character, if that character does not have any Energy, that character will gain 1 Energy. Unlike the previous card, this action card shows its value especially at the beginning of the game. This is because at the start, none of the characters have energy which means that when this card is in play, switching to that character means that they have an advantage in Energy.

This card becomes very important in decks that race to have one of their characters use their Elemental Burst. For the low cost of a singular dice, this card allows the player to gain energy without needing to use the character’s Normal Attack skill or Elemental skill. Its value is found in how it saves the player from spending numerous dice to gain Energy. Instead, a singular dice is used to provide 2 a total of two Energy to characters without Energy yet. Having this early in the game gives the player a huge lead in terms of value considering that Elemental Bursts in the game are very strong. Although it is a great early game card, it loses some of its value when the game goes on longer. This is because by the late game, most of the characters already have Energy on them. However, just because it loses a little value does not mean that it loses a lot. Liu Su is still a valuable card and can still generate a lot of value considering that it gives a lot of Energy for a low cost of 1 White die.

Paimon

Cost: 3 White

Effect: When the action phase begins: Create 2 Omni Element Dice.

Usage: 2

Most people that play Genshin Impact know the lovable Paimon as the one constant companion of the Traveller. Paimon is a valuable companion as she plays a big role in the Traveler’s story. Despite her small size, she has contributed a lot of great things and helped out the Traveler a lot in the story. As she likes to call herself, she is the best travel companion anyone can ask for. The same can be said for her support action card in Genius Invokation TCG.

Paimon is a support action card that gives 2 extra Omni Element Dice. This effect happens at the start of the action phase and can be used two times. With just this very simple effect, she generates a lot of value as she gives the player 2 extra Omni Element Dice that they can use during their turn. Having these 2 extra dice means a lot and it lets the player make a lot more plays compared to when Paimon is not on the field. Because of this, Paimon is super valuable at any part of the game considering the advantage she gives. However, she is more valuable at the early parts of the game as she lets players extend their plays and build their set up faster. In the late game, she still generates a lot of value but requires more precision to use as dice becomes super valuable as the players carry out their attack. Paimon may cost a lot to cast but in hindsight, she gives a lot of value in return. As such, her card is worth running in a lot, if not all the decks.