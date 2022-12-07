By XC Enriquez · 7 min read

The Genshin Impact Version 3.3 update brings new playable characters Wanderer and Faruzan, Genius Invokation TCG, and many other additions.

Genshin Impact Version 3.3 Update

Travelers who reached Adventure Rank 5 or above before December 7th 6:00 AM are eligible for the compensation that totals to 600 Primogems.

New Gameplay

The fast-paced tabletop card dueling game in Teyvat, Genius Invokation TCG, goes live after the Version 3.3 update! Collect your cards and build your deck to duel players all over Teyvat, or invite your own friends.

This requires at least Adventure Rank 32 and the completion of the Archon Quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

Find challengers in the open world or enter the tavern to play matches against weekly visiting challengers, and earn Player EXP, and Lucky Coins.

Player EXP can be used to increase your Player Level, which in turn unlocks new functions and more challengers. Lucky Coins can be used to purchase Genius Invokation cards and used to purchase Match Invitation Letters and various items related to Genius Invokation TCG.

You can use the invitation board to send invitations to registered challengers on the Player List and partake in duel matches. Should you prevail in these matches, you can also earn corresponding Character and Talent Cards.

You can use the invitation board and connect with your friends via Co-Op to partake in a Genius Invokation TCG match. After reaching a certain Player Level, you can also match with faraway strangers to duels of skill.

New Characters and Banners

Dear Travelers,

The event wishes "From Ashes Reborn," "Oni's Royale," and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on December 7! See more details here:https://t.co/MRU7vZjUk4#GenshinImpactpic.twitter.com/6ZBVzvsFdY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 5, 2022

The long-awaited Scaramouche enters the fray as a playable character, now known as Wanderer. He is a 5-star Anemo Catalyst user. Coming along with him is another new character in “Enigmatic Machinist” Faruzan (4-star Anemo Bow).

The first half will be a rerun of Arataki Itto (5-star Geo Claymore). The second half will have a rerun of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.

New Domain

Domain of Blessing: City of Gold

This stronghold, once protected by seven mighty battlements, crumbled overnight when King Deshret fell and an age of chaos ensued. Where gold-eyed warriors once stood guard over watchtowers of gilded luster, now, only a desiccated temple built upon sundered rocks remains, more akin to a tomb for an age of radiance long lost.

The new Artifact Sets, “Desert Pavilion Chronicle” and “Flower of Paradise Lost” can be obtained after challenging this Domain.

New Artifact Sets

Desert Pavilion Chronicle

2-piece: Increases 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

4-piece: After Charged Attacks hit opponents, this character’s Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

Flower of Paradise Lost

2-piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-piece: The equipping character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction DMG are increased by 50%. Additionally, when the equipping character triggers Bloom, Hyperbloom, or Burgeon they will gain another 25% bonus to the effect mentioned prior. Each stack of this lasts 10s. Max 4 stacks simultaneously. This effect can only be triggered once per second. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

New Weapons

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance (5-star Catalyst)

Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

Toukabou Shigure (4-Star Sword)

After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is taken out during Cursed Parasol’s duration, Cursed Parasol’s CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Toukabou Shigure and its refinement materials can be redeemed during the event “Akitsu Kimodameshi”

New Main Story

New Archon Quest – Interlude Chapter: Act III “Inversion of Genesis”

Unlock requirements Adventure Rank 40 or above Completion of Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Completion of Kaedehara Kazuha’s Story Quest: Acer Palmatum Chapter – Act I “A Strange and Friendless Road”



Spiral Abyss

Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All characters in the party gain a 75% Anemo DMG Bonus.

After the Spiral Abyss resets on December 16, the “Deepwood Memories” and “Gilded Dreams” Artifact set rewards in “Domain Reliquary: Tier I,” and “Domain Reliquary: Tier II” for Floors 9-12 will be replaced with “Desert Pavilion Chronicle” and “Flower of Paradise Lost.”

Updates the monster lineup on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss.

Updates the monster lineup on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.3, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I: Terminal Moon

After the active character’s Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack deals DMG to an opponent, the character will gain a 10% corresponding Elemental or Physical DMG Bonus of that attack for 4s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s. Max 6 stacks. It will be removed when the character leaves the field or deals a different type of Elemental or Physical DMG.

Phase II: Breezecall Moon

After the active character triggers a Swirl reaction, all party members will have their CRIT DMG increased by 20% for 8s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 1s.

Phase III: Supreme Moon

When the active character deals consecutive instances of Elemental DMG of the same Elemental Type using Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts to an opponent, they will gain 1 count stack. 1 stack can be gained every 1s. After 5 stacks have been gained, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent’s position, dealing True DMG and clearing all heretofore accumulated stacks. Should the active character leave the field or deal a different type of Elemental DMG, these stacks will also be cleared. Dealing Physical DMG will not clear the stacks.

Other Additions

New Recipes: Sumeru NPC Jahangir: Samosa Wanderer’s specialty: “Shimi Chazuke” Faruzan’s specialty: Traditionally-Made Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

New “Genius Invokation TCG” Achievement category added, new Achievements added to the “Wonders of the World” category.

New Namecards: “Wanderer: Drifter’s Ballad”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with the Wanderer “Faruzan: Sealed Secret”: Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Faruzan “Achievement: Invoker”: Reward for completing all achievements under “Genius Invokation TCG” “Travel Notes: Stellar Rivers”: Reward obtained via the BP system

Adds some prompts for loading screens.

New Liyue Daily Commission: Follow-up content of “The Sparrow Studies the Blade” – “The Day the Sword Departs” series and follow-up content of “Where Is the Unseen Razor?”

Adds a search function for Furnishings: type in keywords to search for Furnishings in the Furnishing Creation interface and Serenitea Pot editing menu.

After Trust Rank reaches Level 10, the purchase limit cap of products in Realm Depot > Furnishings will be raised.

Adds the source of the Furnishing in the item description.

Adds Coral Butterfly to items sold by the Teapot Traveling Salesman.

Stellar Reunion Adjustments: Interface Optimization: Adds access to Genius Invokation TCG to “Returner’s Journey.” Event Adjustment: Updates the completion conditions of certain “Homeward Path” missions. Adds a new Battle Pass Mission in “Battle Pass > Weekly Missions”: Complete Invokation TCG Weekly Guest Challenges 2 times.



Adjustments

System Adds the feature of adding 1–3-Star Artifacts at once to the Destruction System. Adds the function of filtering by Artifact status in Inventory > Artifacts: you can filter by Artifact Lock Status, Level Status, and Equipment Status.

Audio Optimizes the sound performance when a character defeats an opponent or inflicts a CRIT Hit. Optimizes the sound performance of some objects. Optimizes the English, Korean, and Japanese voice-over for certain characters and quests. Optimizes the English voice-over related to a certain region’s name as well as the English voice-over performances of some NPCs. Decreases the volume of environmental sound effects under certain circumstances.

Other Reduces the difficulty of the Daily Commission “Hey, Come Out!” and adds gameplay tips. Adjusts the display order of Mora converted from Adventure EXP in the Reward Preview after reaching Adventure Rank 60. Optimizes the special effects display of the Tranquility Aura from Nilou’s Elemental Skill. Optimizes the special effects performance of Polearm characters’ Plunging Attacks.



Genshin Impact Version 3.3 also ships a lot more Bug Fixes and Optimizations.