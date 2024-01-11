The comedian's daughter is not impressed with AI.

Comedian George Carlin was brought back to life, well, digitally, thanks to AI for a new comedy special. And his daughter is not impressed.

The special is called George Carlin: I'm Glad I'm Dead, Variety reports.

George Calin AI special receives criticism from his daughter

Carlin, who passed away in 2008 from heart failure, was a very outspoken comedian who covered issues like abortion, religion, politics, and other controversial issues.

It's an hour-long standup that came out Tuesday. It's from an AI named Dudsey, who hosts a podcast with Will Sasso (Mad TV) and Chad Kultgen.

One person who isn't a fan of the new special is George's daughter, Kelly Carlin. She posted her thoughts on X about the special and her father.

“My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius,” she started with. “These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again. Let's let the artist's work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can't let what has fallen into it stay there.”

She added, “Here's an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.”

Dudesy remarked on the special by saying, “I just want to let you know very clearly that what you're about to hear is not George Carlin. It's my impersonation of George Carlin that I developed in the exact same way a human impressionist would. I listened to all of George Carlin's material and did my best to imitate his voice, cadence, and attitude, as well as the subject matter I think would have interested him today. So think of it like Andy Kaufman impersonating Elvis or like Will Ferrell impersonating George W. Bush.”

If only we could get George Carlin's take on this special. It would surely be hilarious.