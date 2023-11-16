Kevin Hart will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024.

Kevin Hart will be receiving the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement, “For over three decades, Kevin Hart has been a source of laughter across America and throughout the world with his iconic characters, inimitable physical comedy and relatable narratives. An accomplished writer, producer, actor and comedian, he has made lasting contributions to the comedic landscape and represents our celebration of American humor at the Kennedy Center.”

Hart also released a statement in response and said, “I've been doing comedy since the inception of this award 25 years ago. To be honored in this commemorative year feels surreal.”

“Comedy is my outlet for social commentary and observations on life. I am grateful to the Kennedy Center for recognizing my voice and impact on culture,” his statement concluded.

Hart is currently on his third tour, Reality Check. He also has his own company, Hartbeat, and a show on Peacock called Hart to Heart. Hart also has a show on Roku called Die Hart. He plays a fictionalized version of himself training to become an action hero.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has been presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since 1998. Past winners include the first recipient Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, George Carlin Jon Stewart and Adam Sandler.

A copy of American sculptor Karl Gerhardt's 1884 bust of Twain serves as the award's trophy. The ceremony includes the honoree being celebrated by their peers.

The ceremony will be held at a gala event in Washington, D.C. on March 24, 2024.