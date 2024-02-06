YouTube sensations Jake Paul and Logan Paul are known for their wild stunts and sometimes controversial content, revealed by George Janko

YouTube sensations Jake Paul and Logan Paul are known for their wild stunts and sometimes controversial content, but a recent revelation by George Janko takes their antics to a new level, reported by Essentially Sports. In an interview, Janko disclosed an incident where the Paul brothers literally set themselves on fire for the sake of creating a viral video.

The episode, titled ‘Liar Liar Pants on Fire,' was meant to be a sensational Vine, with Logan Paul excitedly informing Janko about the plan. Janko recounted Logan saying, “Yo, me and Jake are shooting this sick a** vine called ‘Liar Liar Pants on Fire,' and it's ‘lit'.”

Skeptical at first, Janko anticipated a visual trick involving a graphics team mimicking flames. However, the reality surpassed his expectations as he witnessed Jake Paul dousing himself in gasoline and setting himself on fire. The shock didn't end there, as Jake further jumped into a pool while still ablaze.

Even after such a risky stunt, Janko was astonished when Jake casually asked, “Was that good, or do we have to run that back?” The sheer recklessness left Janko in disbelief, questioning whether the Paul brothers were willing to go to any lengths for internet fame.

Despite the controversial stunts, Janko, in a surprising twist, commended Jake Paul for his personal growth. He acknowledged Paul's transformation from an internet personality to a problem solver in real life. Janko shared his admiration, stating, “When I look at you, I see a greater man than I, truly.”

Recognizing the challenges Paul faced, George Janko praised his resilience and ability to navigate undisclosed struggles while maintaining his character. In response, Paul expressed gratitude, emphasizing the strong bond they share as “brothers for life.” The revelation sheds light on the extremes to which content creators go to capture attention in the competitive world of online media.