KO created a "Maverick."

When did Logan Paul decide he wanted to become a WWE Superstar? Was it when he was invited to the premier of Sami Zayn's movie? Or maybe when he wrestled his first-ever match, facing off against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38? Or maybe still it was a few days or even weeks before his current run began, which started with a match against The Miz at SummerSlam 2022?

Well, as it turns out, none of the above. No, as Paul noted in an appearance on The KO Show on the penultimate edition of SmackDown before the Royal Rumble, the real moment that began his wrestling career was when Kevin Owens stunned him at his first-ever WrestleMania, WrestleMania 37, in front of 70,000 fans. If Paul is a villain on the SmackDown roster, then, as it turns out, Owens played a pretty big role in his original story.

“Three years ago, I came to my first ever WrestleMania, and you, Kevin Owens, embarrassed me in front of 70,000 people (crowd cheers),” Logan Paul told the WWE Universe. “Nah, nah, no! Just like that. You hit me with a stunner, and all of these people cheered. I’m feeling it right now, just like I was then. That, Kevin, that was the moment that I realized I had to prove to you and the entire WWE Universe that I belonged here. (crowd chants) Hey, I don’t wanna hear that. Y’all hate me? Hate him. Direct it to him. He’s the reason I became a WWE Superstar, so, thank you Kevin. Thank you.”

Genuinely shocked by how that moment could have offended him so deeply, Owens took a moment to reflect on what he'd done before congratulating Paul on his hard work.

“Look I, I gotta be honest with you. Obviously, it happened, but I barely remember doing that,” Kevin Owens responded. “Because, see, of course to you, I guess maybe it was a bit traumatic, but you would remember that. Your first WrestleMania, you’re coming in as a guest, we’re rolling out the red carpet for ya. See, for me, I’ve been doing this almost 25 years. To me, you’re just one of many I’ve stunned. And especially going into that WrestleMania, I remember thinking ‘ah, this is just another celebrity guest we’re bringing in because that’s what we do.’ But, it turns out you weren’t just another one of those guests, because you, you did stick around, you sure did, and I’ll give you credit, because I give credit where credit is due. You put in the work, and you became way better, way better at this than anyone would have ever thought.”

Wow, in a weird way, that was almost sweet, with KO putting over his Royal Rumble opponent for establishing himself as one of the greatest celebrity wrestlers of all time. Unfortunately – or fortunately, depending on your opinion – it didn't last long, as the duo quickly went back to sniping at each other, with the segment ending with Paul targeting Owen's broken arm to ensure himself a competitive advantage in Tampa Bay. Still, learning that KO's stunner embarrassed Paul so greatly is very interesting, as it helps to explain how he's become such a certified heel.

Grayson Waller names himself Logan Paul's WWE mentor.

So, while fans have since learned Logan Paul's origin story, who was his mentor, the person who helped him to become a WWE Superstar? Was it The Miz, his first tag team partner and the first man he defeated in a singles match?

Well, as it turns out, the answer is Grayson Waller, the Performance Center's answer to The Miz, who, in an interview with Sunrise, took credit for helping to develop the “Maverick” into the man and performer fans see today.

“Logan is a great guy. People like LA [Knight] aren’t happy he’s in the WWE. I think Logan has been great in WWE,” Grayson Waller told Sunrise via Fightful. “He’s come in, and he really likes what we do. He’s a crazy man. He’ll do pretty much whatever it takes. It’s nice having a guy like Logan around. I get to help him out. I’m kind of his mentor in many ways.”

Alright, is there a world where Waller has secretly been helping Paul along with everything from his in-ring work to his promos and even his heelish interactions with the crowd? Sure, no one knows what's going on behind the scenes, and who knows, maybe Waller is the secret mastermind of one of WWE's most successful storylines of the past few years, but more realistically, it seems like this is a classic example of a heel taking credit for something they had nothing to do with, which is a tale as old as professional wrestling.