Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens is making news for his comments on the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Pickens is disappointed that he’s not being targeted by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

George Pickens said in an interview with the Pittsburgh Tribune Review’s Joe Rutter that he is open “90% of the time.”

“I just say that because I’m a big guy that runs in the low 4.4s,” Pickens said. “I always have a step on somebody and my step is naturally longer than the other person, and I’m actually fast. I’m always [going to] have a step and always feel like 99 recent of the time I’m open even though the ball gets there in the air and [the defender] gets time to catch back up. . . . But I’m open as soon as I get off the line.”

Pickens seems very confident in his ability to separate from defenders. That alleged skilled separation has not got Pickens the ball, though, and that may be at the fault of Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense.

The rookie from Georgia has only caught two balls this season for 26 yards, and he’s only been targeted six times.

“I’d love to get George more involved,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “Those who have been at practice and at camp know how talented he is.”

It’s clear that George Pickens has the talent, but will he be able to compete for more targets? The Steelers have a lot of talented mouths to feed, including Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and Pat Freiermuth, but their quarterback play is lackluster. If Pickens is open 90% of the time like he says he is, maybe Trubisky should look his way.