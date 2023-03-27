A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The offseason for the Georgetown Hoyas just got a little more interesting. Georgetown basketball guard Brandon Murray is set to take his talents somewhere else by entering the transfer portal, per Joe Tipton of On3.

“Georgetown sophomore Brandon Murray plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells

@On3sports.Averaged 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and the 3.2 assists this season. Began his career at LSU,” Tipton reported.

Brandon Murray was one of the few bright spots in Georgetown basketball during the 2022-23 college basketball season. He was one of three Hoyas players who averaged double-digit scoring in that campaign, putting up 13.7 points per outing. Together with Primo Spears and Hay Heath, Murray formed a good triumvirate in the backcourt of the Hoyas, who would go on to finish with just a 7-25 overall record (2-18 in Big East play).

Before playing for Georgetown, Murray played his freshman season with the LSU Tigers with whom he averaged 10.0 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field. He had a bigger role with the Hoyas in his sophomore year but his efficiency remained an issue. While his scoring average improved, his shooting efficiency numbers were hard to look at, posting a 44.7 effective field goal percentage and just a 47.3 true shooting percentage during his time with Georgetown. Nevertheless, transferring to a new school would give Murray hope for further improvement.

Murray had several offers to choose from before signing with LSU in 2020. He had offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Virginia Tech Hokies, Auburn Tigers, and VCU Rams to name a few.