The skid continues for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are now on the verge of suffering yet another series sweep.

After getting swept by the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium last week, Los Angeles has lost the first two games of its set at the American Family Field in Milwaukee by the Milwaukee Brewers, including Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat.

The Dodgers couldn't get much going against Milwaukee's pitching, particularly flamethrowing rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who gave up a home run to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in the first inning before steadying his boat and dicing up the Dodgers' offense in surgical fashion. Misiorowski pitched for six innings and allowed just an earned run on four hits while punching out a total of 12 Los Angeles batters.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts lamented the current state of his team, which saw its losing skid reach five games.

“Hard to find a silver lining when a guy strikes out 12 guys,” Roberts said following the game (h/t SportsNet LA).

“Never feels good when you lose 5 in a row,” Roberts added.

Misiorowski outdueled future Baseball Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who surrendered two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a walk issued through six innings of mound duty.

Offense has been a big problem of late for the Dodgers. The loss to the Brewers was the third straight game where Los Angeles mustered just a total of one run, and it's also the fourth time in five games that the Dodgers coughed up only a run. Over their last seven games, the Dodgers have hit just .211 and posted a .623 OPS — 27th in the majors in that same span.

Despite their cold spell, the Dodgers remain on top of the table in the National League West division with a 56-37 record. Los Angeles will find its form back at some point, and the Dodgers are hoping it comes in the finale of the Milwaukee series this Wednesday.

Looking ahead, the Dodgers have one more series to play, against NL West rivals San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, before heading into the MLB All-Star break.