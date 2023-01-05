By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Georgetown basketball may have lost to Villanova basketball on Wednesday, but at least they had the best play of the game thanks to Brandon Murray.

The Hoyas guard went viral after he pulled off an early dunk of the year candidate in the first half. After finding a clear path to the basket, he quickly attacked the rim and exploded for the massive poster slam, embarrassing Villanova guard Jordan Longino and the Wildcats in the process.

Sure enough, all of college basketball was impressed with his insane poster. What’s not to like about the leap, execution and overall situation? Certainly, that gave the Hoyas some boost as they fought the Wildcats.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their delight on the dunk, though some couldn’t help but mention how Brandon Murray’s talent is being wasted by Georgetown basketball, who owns a 5-11 record and is still winless in the Big East.

“I just saw that Brandon Murray dunk for the first time after covering the Mad Ants game in Ft Wayne. Anyways that was insane,” one fan said.

Another Twitter user said, “Brandon Murray might have the dunk of the year.”

“OMG This is nasty. This is one of my favorites so far this year. We see ya Brandon Murray!” a third fan commented.

Unfortunately for Georgetown basketball, Brandon Murray didn’t finish the game and ended up playing just 23 minutes. After the game, Hoyas head coach and NBA legend Patrick Ewing said Murray suffered a shoulder injury.

“We’re not sure what the deal is with his shoulder. The doctors have to continue to look at it,” Ewing explained, per Hilltop Hoops.

Hopefully Murray’s injury is not that serious and he’ll be able to return sooner rather than later. After all, a lot of fans are probably looking forward to see him dunk more.