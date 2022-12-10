By Jonathan Alfano · 4 min read

While many college football teams have begun looking toward the offseason, Georgia football is not one of them. The Bulldogs just capped off another perfect regular season, won the SEC championship in dominant fashion, and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff. With just two more wins, the Bulldogs would become the first back-to-back national champion in a decade.

That’s not to say that Georgia won’t focus on offseason activities until the season ends. The Bulldogs have remained active in recruiting and, perhaps more importantly, the transfer portal. With how dominant the Bulldogs have been the last two seasons, they will be a major player in the portal this offseason.

Due to Kirby Smart’s team still competing for a title, Georgia has seen minimal losses since the portal opened on Monday. On the flip side, they have been actively recruiting multiple players in the portal. With a phenomenal roster and incoming recruiting class, a strong transfer lineup would only bolster the Bulldogs’ 2023 championship chances.

With that said, here are three players Georgia football should target in the transfer portal.

3. RaRa Thomas

Georgia has a very strong passing game, ranking third in the SEC with 284.9 yards per game. However, the Bulldogs rely on their tight ends and running backstop to contribute to the passing game much more than other teams, leaving them relatively thin at wide receiver. Ladd McConkey had a strong season with 675 yards and five touchdowns, but he had more than twice as many yards as any other wide out.

McConkey could enter the NFL Draft after this season, leaving Georgia with even more questions at receiver. Regardless of McConkey’s decision, Mississippi State wide out RaRa Thomas would fit into the Bulldogs’ offense well. It seems Kirby Smart knows that too, as Thomas announced on Monday that he has received an offer from Georgia.

In two seasons at Mississippi State, Thomas has caught 62 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been a consistent deep threat, averaging over 14 yards per reception. He would make an immediate impact and could even be Georgia’s top wide out.

2. Hudson Card

Stetson Bennett may not be the flashiest quarterback in the world, but he’s exactly what Georgia football needs. Over the last two years, Bennett has cemented his name into program history by leading the team to its first national championship in over 40 years. Earning a spot amongst the Heisman finalists this season only accentuated the former walk-on’s legacy.

Bennett is in his final season at Georgia, and the Bulldogs will have to find a new signal-caller. If the Bulldogs were to look to the portal, Texas quarterback Hudson Card could be a great option. 247Sports ranked Card as the third-best quarterback in the portal, and Georgia has reportedly shown interest in him.

Card has played sparingly in his time at Texas, but he has been solid when he has played. In three seasons, the Austin native threw for 1,523 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has done all of that while completing 65.5% of passes and boasting a QBR of 148.1.

Now that Quinn Ewers has taken over the Longhorns’ starting job, Card decided to explore his options elsewhere. He may not have the same pedigree as Devin Leary or DJ Uiagalelei, but he still has a ton of potential. With Georgia’s stacked roster around him, Card could realize that potential.

1. Denver Harris

What’s harder than replacing a national championship-winning quarterback? Simple, replacing a surefire first-round cornerback who was the hero of the National Championship Game. That’s exactly what Georgia football has to do with star cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Ringo has been one of the best corners in the country since making his Georgia debut. In two years with the Bulldogs, Ringo recorded 70 tackles, 14 pass breakups, and four interceptions, including the game-sealing pick-six in the National Championship Game. Ringo should be the top cornerback in the NFL Draft, and could even be a top 10 pick.

Kelee Ringo ran it back to Athens and secured the national championship victory. A moment Georgia fans will never forget pic.twitter.com/BlPiccLAay — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) January 11, 2022

So how does a team replace a talent like that? Well, getting the top transfer in the country and a former five-star corner is a good start. That’s exactly where Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris comes in.

Harris played very sparingly in his only season with the Aggies, recording just 14 tackles and three pass breakups. However, he still has immense potential and could be a truly special player one day. With so much talent around him, Georgia could be the perfect place for him.

Add in the fact that Georgia has A.J. Harris, a five-star freshman cornerback, coming in, and the two Harris’s could become the best duo in the country. Landing the top transfer in the nation would instantly reload the Bulldogs defense after the losses to come this offseason.