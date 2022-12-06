By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

University of Texas quarterback Hudson Card has officially entered the transfer portal. Some of college football’s best programs are reportedly interested in the former four-star quarterback.

Hudson Card has spent the last three seasons as a member of the Texas Longhorns. During his time at the school, he has appeared in 21 games. When on the field, he has thrown for 1,523 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

During the 2022 season, he saw the most playing time of his collegiate career. Over a four-game stretch, he threw for 899 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. This includes a 303-yard, three-touchdown performance against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

While Card has found success when given opportunities, his time at the school is coming to an end. Texas has the quarterback position locked up with Quinn Ewers currently leading the unit. Next season, highly sought-after prospect Arch Manning will also be joining the mix.

With a potential lack of opportunities on the horizon, Card opted to enter the transfer portal. He is now being linked to several top programs.

According to Mike Farrell of Mike Farrell Sports, Georgia, Alabama, and Notre Dame are all interested in Hudson Card.

Farrell wrote, “Notre Dame seems all in on Texas transfer Hudson Card, with Brennan Armstrong as the backup option but this changes almost hourly. Card is also coveted by Georgia and Alabama I’m told as both are losing their starters. Tennessee has also been mentioned but they are in an OC search.”

With potential job openings at Notre Dame, Georgia, and Alabama, Hudson Card could step in at any of those schools. Throughout this season, he showed that he can still make an impact on the field. Now he may have an opportunity to show that for a full season.