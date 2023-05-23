Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Alabama Crimson Tide once again saw a quarterback leave for the NFL. This time, it was Bryce Young, who won a Heisman Trophy during his time in Tuscaloosa and was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Suddenly, Alabama isn’t sure which quarterback will start in 2023, although Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner figures to have the upper hand on the job. Head coach Nick Saban opened up on the QB situation, one that includes five different players (h/t Charlie Potter of 247 Sports).

“I think we’ll have to get well-organized in terms of how we distribute the reps. But it’s good to have competition on your team, and hopefully, competition will make everybody better.”

Alabama has Buchner as the front-runner, but they also have Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and a pair of true freshmen. Tommy Rees also came over from Notre Dame to be the Crimson Tide’s new OC after Bill O’Brien went to the NFL, so Buchner’s relationship with Rees should definitely help.

Buchner played sparingly last season as Drew Pyne was the starter for the Irish, but Pyne left for Arizona State. Buchner went 46-for-83 with 651 yards, three scores, and five interceptions in limited run.

However, the weapons in Alabama, not to mention the offensive line and the coaching staff, are much better, so that should help Buchner succeed if he is given the job.

All in all, Nick Saban is glad there is competition in the QB room, and we can never count out the Crimson Tide regardless of how the position looks.