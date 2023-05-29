Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Georgia Bulldogs have had a massive offseason in the recruiting world. The Ohio State Buckeyes have not enjoyed much, however, with Dylan Raiola decommitting and ending up in Athens. However, the Buckeyes do have a commitment from 2024 top WR Jeremiah Smith, although he has created quite the buzz with his Georgia visits and discussions.

In the most recent development, Smith was seen rocking Georiga gear, further fueling the rumors of him going to the Bulldogs alongside Raiola.

Jeremiah Smith THE #1 RECIEVER IN THE CLASS OF 2024 & Tank Proctor C/O 2027 GETTING SOME SUNDAY WORK IN… pic.twitter.com/PrBzrctzlx — Trae Proctor (@Traeproctor4) May 28, 2023

That’s certainly an interesting twist. It’s also worth mentioning that back in December, Smith and Raiola had both committed to Ohio State. When Raiola decided to head to Georgia over USC and Nebraska, it opened Smith’s eyes.

“Georgia getting Dylan means a lot to me any my interest in them. I have to really give Georgia a look now that they have Dylan.”

Now, he is rocking Georgia gear. If Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs find a way to flip Smith from Ohio State to Georgia, it would be another tremendous get. The Raiola-Smith QB-WR pairing would be fascinating to see, and let’s not forget that Georga has won back-to-back national titles.

On the other hand, Ohio State potentially losing both Raiola and Smith in the matter of months would be a massive blow for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes program, so they have to be a bit worried about the latest rumblings.

All eyes will be on Jeremiah Smith, the five-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024 that has everybody buzzing about his potential.