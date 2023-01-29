Kirby Smart and Georgia football have recorded a big win on the recruitment front, with the football program securing the commitment of 2024 class 4-star running back Dwight Phillips Jr.

In a Twitter post, Dwight Phillips Jr. announced that he has “1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!!”

Ranked 71st in the nation overall, per 247 Sports, Phillips is regarded as the fastest player in Georgia, and that speed will soon be witnessed on the field in Athens, once he starts playing for Georgia football, which just won the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the second year in a row.

Phillips received a ton of interest from other programs before he decided that he will be taking his talents to Georgia football. He had offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, and Michigan State Spartans to name a few.

Are you 1000% a sports fan? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter. *Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player! Enter your email address to subscribe Provide your email address to subscribe! JOIN NOW 🔥

With Phillips’ commitment, Georgia football now has seven 4-stars for 2024 in addition to a 5-star and a 3-star commits for that class. Tight end Landen Thomas remains the only 2024 5-star commit 2024 for Georgia football but given the success of the program in recruitment and on the field, there should be more coming for the Bulldogs. Phillips is also the second 4-star 2024 running back commit for the Bulldogs along with Tovani Mizell.

Dwight Phillips Jr. is the son of Dwight Phillips, an American athletics legend who won a gold medal in the long jump in the 2004 Athens Olympics. He is also a four-time gold medalist in the World Championships.