Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken was rumored to be garnering interest from NFL teams after the Bulldogs won their second straight national championship. As it turns out, NFL teams are starting to ramp up their pursuit of Monken. The Baltimore Ravensinterviewed the Georgia football play-caller this past week, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, and Monken is set to speak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming week, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Todd Monken is leaving Georgia football, though it does mean that the likes of the Buccaneers and Ravens, who each fired their respective play-callers after regressing offensively in 2022, have taken the next step when it comes to pursuing the Bulldogs coach.

It’s imperative that both the Ravens and Buccaneers get this offensive coordinator hire right, as both of their star quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady, have question marks regarding their respective futures.

It’s smart, then, that both teams are looking to Monken, who is no stranger to the NFL.

The 56-year-old was the Buccaneers offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2016-18 before becoming the play-caller for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Todd Monken has been in the college game since, helping Georgia football field one of the nation’s best offenses.

Since he arrived at Athens in 2020, the Bulldogs’ scoring output has increased each year.

The Ravens in particular have likely noticed how Monken tailored the Georgia football offense to suit quarterback Stetson Bennett’s mobility.

They’re likely salivating about what he could do with Jackson.

Meanwhile, Todd Monken already has experience with the Buccaneers.

Georgia football fans will hope Monken doesn’t go anywhere.