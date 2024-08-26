The Georgia football team has one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class committed in Ryan Montgomery, but Montgomery shared some unfortunate news ahead of his final high school football season. The Findlay High School product will not be able to play in his final high school season before joining the Bulldogs because of a torn ACL. He shared a message regarding the news on social media on Monday.

“I am heartbroken to announce I will miss the rest of my Senior football season with my teammates and coaches due to an ACL injury that requires surgery,” Montgomery said in a post. “To my teammates- enjoy every minute! Know that I will do whatever I can coaching wise to assist this season. To my coaches-thanks for everything you have done for me. Thanks to the entire Findlay community for all the support. God has a plan for me and I know he is just strengthening my faith. I am going to continue to just trust in the Lord as he will always have my back. I look forward to a full recovery and the next chapter of my life at The University of Georgia. Gods got me. #Isaiah41:10.”

Ryan Montgomery is the #77 recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #9 QB in the class and the #5 player in the state of Ohio. He currently attends Findlay High School in Findlay, Ohio. Here is what 247 Sports wrote in their scouting report for Montgomery back in March.

“Started right away as a freshman and has shown progression in his game each season since then,” The scouting report said. “Good athlete who has also continued to play basketball at a high level. Plays in a wide open spread offense that has him frequently in the gun and in four and five wide. Has been asked to make a variety of throws and has shown he can do that. Sense of timing, anticipation and throwing into windows took a big jump as a junior. Can throw on the move and off-platform, and run a bit of RPO, but while athletic, is not likely to be a consistent running threat at the college level. Has the arm talent to make the necessary throws. Velocity is not quite at an elite level, but has more than enough to get the ball down field and on deep outs and longer throws. His trajectory is encouraging. That along with his baseline tools, size, and amount of experience at the varsity level all suggest he will end up starting for a major program.”

Ryan Montgomery talks Georgia football commitment

Ryan Montgomery recently talked about his commitment to Georgia football, and one thing that he talked about was his work ethic.

“Someone that is not going to be outworked,” Montgomery said, according to an article from 247 Sports. “I am going to work, day in and day out. I am going to be the first one in the facility and the last one to come out. They are going to get a special player. Someone who is fully committed to being a Georgia Bulldog.”

There were a lot of things that drew Montgomery to Georgia, but the biggest thing was stability.

“I would say the biggest thing was stability,” Montgomery said. “I know Coach Smart and Coach Bobo, who is the OC, my quarterback coach, they are not going anywhere. Also just the sustained success, the culture there. It is truly unmatched. Obviously development there is going to be second to none.”

It's definitely unfortunate that Montgomery won't be able to participate in his final high school football season, but the future is still bright for the Georgia commit.