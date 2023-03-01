An incident report of Georgia Football quarterback Stetson Bennett’s arrest for public intoxication was released on Tuesday, Athens Banner-Herald staff writer Marc Weiszer wrote in a Wednesday article. The request for the incident report was made on the day of Bennett’s arrest, wrote Weiszer, but it was made public during the same week of the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Two city of Dallas police officers found Bennett walking around a gated area when they responded to a suspicious person call at about 6:15 a.m. CST on Jan. 29 in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas. He was observed “walking further back in the gated area to hide behind a brick wall by a random (apartment) in attempt to possibly avoid (the arresting officers) detection,” according to the police report.

“Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the area, police said. When the officers arrived, they found (Stetson) Bennett ‘and determined he was intoxicated,’ a police news release said,” wrote WFAA in a January article.

The release did not say if Stetson Bennett was the man reportedly banging on doors. It did not say where, specifically, they located him.

The officers announced themselves multiple times as Dallas police and called for him to come from behind the wall with his hands visible, according to Weiszer. He complied and was placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a city detention center and was released shortly before 11 a.m. CST.

Stetson Bennett identified himself and told officers his friend lived at the location, but he was unable to call them. Officers noted Bennett smelled of alcohol and took him into custody.

“He’s a 5’10” guy so you’re already going to have scouts start knocking him. He’s not tall enough, now he’s out drinking till the world looks flat, now he’s out till 6 in the morning, now all of a sudden things start stacking up against him,” Former Dallas Cowboys scout Glenn Smith told WFAA. “Beauty is in the eye on the beholder. Someone will take a shot on this young man.”