Published November 20, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs are still undefeated through 11 games, but not before getting pushed to the edge by the Kentucky Wildcats. Georgia football escaped Lexington Saturday with a 16-6 victory, as the Wildcats managed to slow down the usually overpowering attack of the reigning college football champions.

Following the game, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs pegged Kentucky as a team that would give them a hard time. “Was really proud of our guys tonight,” Smart commented after steering Georgia to another victory, via Jordan D. Hill of Dawgs247. “We knew it would be this type of game. We talked about all week.”

Georgia football entered the showdown with Kentucky averaging 41.4 points per game. The Bulldogs were coming off a 45-19 road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs back in Week 11, so there was clear momentum on their offense which was also averaging 513.0 total yards per contest. But Kentucky’s stop unit proved to be tougher than most. Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett went 13-of-19 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. No Bulldogs player had more than 38 receiving yards.

Where Georgia football had success was on the ground. Running back Kenny McIntosh burned rubber for 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Outside of that, all the offense of the Bulldogs came from kicker Jack Podlesny, who went 3-of-3.

Up next for the 11-0 Georgia Bulldogs is a game back home in Athens in Week 13 against the Georgia Tech Bulldogs before facing off with the LSU Tigers the week after.