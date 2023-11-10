Georgia football's Kirby Smart explains the benefits and challenges of bringing NFL-style helmets to college amid Michigan football scandal

The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal has been the talk of college football as the college football world awaits news of whether or not Jim Harbaugh and Michigan will face a punishment. Amidst the issue is the discussion of why college football hasn't adopted NFL-style helmets, which allow for communication that would eliminate the need for sign usage.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart does believe in the use of these pro-style helmets, but offered his perspective on why bringing them to the college game isn't as simple as it sounds.

“Why has it not happened to this point? I've been on the rules committee and it's easier said than done because you don't have the capability for everybody,” Smart said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Everybody's like ‘yeah you can, you can afford it. it's easy to do.' In the SEC, yeah that's real easy to do, but it's not easy to do in every conference. And you want competitive balance. So there's some conferences that may not have the capabilities to the pieces in the ear and do the things the NFL does. I would be for that because it would take a lot of headache off defensive coaches, offensive coaches trying to do this crazy stuff with the signs and all these signals … If that makes the process cleaner and we don't have to deal with all this I'd be all for that.”

Kirby Smart also added that stealing an opponent's signals doesn't guarantee a team an advantage.

“I've never been a big get their signals because they're across the field from you,” Smart told McAfee. “That's a cop out for a coach to me. They might have your signal, they still have to block the dude.”

Georgia football takes on Ole Miss Saturday.