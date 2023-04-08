Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not very happy with his Bulldogs these days. At least he says he is not happy with what he is seeing in spring practice.

That may or may not be the case. Georgia is the back-to-back defending national champions, and it is often difficult for a team of that status to play its most serious football during the spring. It’s a coach’s job to bring out the best in his team, and if the head man sees a team that is not in mid-season or late season form, he is going to let his team know that he wants to see a better effort on the practice field.

“I’m not pleased with where we are,” Smart said on Saturday. “I think we need to continue to grow and get better.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kirby Smart is trying to get the newer players on the Bulldogs indoctrinated to the way he he expects them to play. He is also letting the veteran players know that there can be no let up. He expects those veteran players to set the tone for the newer players and that’s why he can’t let up.

One of the main issues that Smart is keeping his eye on is the battle between Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff for the starting quarterback position. The head coach said that he has noticed that less mistakes are being made by the two signal callers, but he did not call out any great plays made by either quarterback.

The Bulldogs will conduct their annual spring April 15 at Sanford Stadium. After that game, Smart may have a much better idea how the Bulldogs are progressing.