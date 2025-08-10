Jordon Hudson is aiming high.

The former college cheerleader, who is currently dating Bill Belichick, reportedly shared in an interview that her public relations prowess is similar to that of Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.

“I love that you said that I’m like Bill’s Tree Paine because I am,” the 24-year-old Miss Maine contestant reportedly told podcaster and reporter Charlotte Wilder on Thursday’s episode of The Sports Gossip Show.

Wilder's co-host, Madeline Hill, confirmed her stance on comparing Hudson to Paine: “She is. I still stand by it.”

Hudson shared that the media were critical of her once it was confirmed she'd been helping Belichick behind the scenes.

“Everybody loved Bill’s media presence before they found out that I was behind it,” she said, per the host.

The podcasters found Hudson's approach to be “intense” and that she displayed some presumptuous behavior when she reportedly introduced herself as, “It’s Jordon, the president of your universe.”

“She wants intense control without understanding you will never have that so you’ve got to choose a different strategy,” Wilder said

“It feels like she’s just out on her own doing whatever she wants,” Hill added.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson CBS interview

While fans had heard of Hudson's romantic relationship with the UNC-Chapel Hill's head football coach they were unaware of the nature of their relationship had turned professional until the viral CBS interview. The former New England Patriots coach interviewed with the network to promote his naw book, The Art of Winning. While the conversation between Belichick and the reporter were off to a good start, the interview turned sour when the coach was asked to share how he began dating Hudson. The former cheerleader interjected.

Hudson said, “We’re not talking about this.”

There was reportedly a 30-minute delay caused by Hudson when she“ stormed out of the room” and “stood up and walked out and wanted [Belichick] to follow,”TMZ Sports reports.

Hudson received a lot of backlash on social media following the CBS interview. Belichick came to Hudson's defense and clarified her role on his team.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belichick wrote in one of the emails obtained by WRAL from UNC. “This is not a secret. Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (e.g., CBS ’60 Minutes’) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”

A source told TMZ back in April that people at UNC are concerned over Hudson's influence and that there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”