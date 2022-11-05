Kirby Smart’s epic message to Georgia football before Tennessee clash

Kirby Smart has a simple message for his Georgia Bulldogs before their epic college football clash with the Tennessee Volunteers. During an appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, Smart was asked what his message to the team was ahead of the battle between the two SEC powerhouses. Here’s what the Georgia football coach had to say, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“Well, hunt with a purpose, that’s the biggest thing. We want to go out and play aggressive. They’re coming to our house. We had to go to their place last year and it was wild and crazy. We want it to be crazy today and want them to affect the game.”

Kirby Smart said that the Georgia Bulldogs need to “hunt with a purpose” against the Tennessee football program. In other words, Smart wants his team to be aggressive and get out in front.

If the Bulldogs jump out to an early lead, it keeps the crowd at Sanford Stadium in the game, something that could further energize the team.

Of course, Kirby Smart knows that this Tennessee Volunteers team is not the same squad that won a combined 10 games in the last two seasons. Already 8-0, the Vols feature one of the nation’s best offenses, led by Heisman Trophy favorite Henden Hooker and explosive wideout Jalin Hyatt.

Georgia football will need to be aggressive, lest they fall behind the Volunteers early. As long as the Bulldogs heed Kirby Smart’s advice, they should be just fine when the Vols roll into Sanford Stadium.