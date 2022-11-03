Georgia football: 3 Bulldogs bold predictions for Tennessee clash

The weekend is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Georgia football bold predictions. The Bulldogs will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in an SEC East clash. This should be one of the best and most anticipated games of the 2022 college football season, perhaps even in years.

Most of the buzz surrounding this matchup is thanks to the first College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. The Volunteers ended up earning the No. 1 spot while the Bulldogs are No. 3. Saturday’s contest will certainly affect both teams’ hopes of making it to the CFP, for better or for worse.

Georgia is so far undefeated in 2022 at 8-0. However, the Bulldogs have only faced one FBS-ranked team and had problems winning against schools like Missouri. On the other hand, Tennessee is also 8-0 but with a tougher schedule. The Volunteers have played five ranked teams, including the Alabama Crimson Tide.

This game can go down as one of the most iconic moments of the 2022 season. With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for Georgia’s SEC contest against Tennessee on Saturday.

3. Georgia limits the Hooker-Hyatt connection to less than 100 yards

Perhaps the biggest reason for Tennessee’s rise to the top is the breakout year for Hendon Hooker. The quarterback’s name is even in the Heisman conversations due to his performance.

So far in 2022, Hooker has completed 71.2% of his passes for 2,338 yards and 21 touchdowns against just one pick. He already has three 300-yard games, including a season-high 385 and five touchdowns versus Nick Saban’s Alabama defense. He has also rushed for 338 yards and four scores.

But Hooker is not doing it all alone. Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is having his best season as a Volunteer by far. He has 45 receptions for 907 yards, an average of 20.2 yards per catch, for 14 touchdowns. For comparison, he had 41 catches for 502 yards and four scores in his freshman and sophomore years combined. This year, he has the most receiving touchdowns in the country, plus he is No. 4 with 113.4 yards per game.

On the other hand, Georgia is in the top 15 for best passing defense, allowing just 177.1 yards per game. Because of that, Saturday should be an interesting offense-defense battle.

The bold prediction is that the Bulldogs’ defensive unit will limit the Hooker-Hyatt connection to less than 100 yards. Hyatt has four 100-yard performances, even one with 200-plus yards, so containing him is a must if Georgia wants to win.

2. Stetson Bennett throws for 300+yards

While Tennessee’s offense has been stellar this year, its defense still needs some work. The Volunteers allow 300.8 passing yards per game, ranking them at No. 127 in the nation, behind some winless or one-win teams such as South Florida.

Those numbers should make Georgia fans and players a bit more optimistic for Saturday, especially Stetson Bennett. The quarterback has completed 67.8% of his passes for 2,349 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions. Notably, he has four 300-yard performances, including 368 yards versus the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the season opener.

Stetson Bennett wasn't going down without a touchdown 😤 pic.twitter.com/xfo5TJVC11 — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2022

As a team, the Bulldogs are No. 8 in FBS with 328.1 passing yards per game, ahead of teams such as the Ohio State Buckeyes with Heisman frontrunner C.J. Stroud.

Based on what Tennessee’s passing defense is showing and what Bennett is doing, the bold prediction is that Stetson will throw for at least 300 yards once again. If that happens, Georgia should be in a good position to get the No. 1 spot in the next CFP rankings.

1. This will be a one-score game

At the end of the day, both Georgia and Tennessee are some of the best teams in the nation. While most expected the Bulldogs to be a contender after their national title last season, the Volunteers were unranked in the preseason. Tennessee is likely one of the most surprising schools of 2022 and has a real chance of making it to the CFP.

This makes the game on Saturday a must-win for both of them. A loss could mean the end of any CFP hopes for the Bulldogs unless they win the SEC later this year. If the Volunteers do not win, it could affect their morale and get them back from the dream this season has been so far.

All things considered, this should be a hard-fought game and every possession will matter. Fans should expect a back-and-forth game, with long drives and maybe even a high-scoring game.

The bold prediction is that it will be a one-score contest. It will either be decided by a last-minute touchdown or field goal, or a big stop by one of the defenses. Whoever comes out with the victory will probably be the No. 1 team in the next rankings and in a great position to be in the CFP and compete for the championship.