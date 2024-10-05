Georgia football has a reason to celebrate on Saturday. The Bulldogs just got a commitment from one of the best running back prospects in the country. Four-star rushing recruit Ousmane Kromah committed to the Bulldogs, per On3.

Kromah is one of the most highly respected talents in the 2025 college football recruiting class. He chose Georgia over several other power 4 schools, including Florida State, Auburn and Tennessee.

He is ranked as the no. 4 running back in the 2025 class, per On3. Kromah goes to high school in Georgia, so it was a huge get for the Bulldogs to keep an in-state talent. The running back had an outstanding 2023 season, rushing for 1,783 yards at Lee County High School.

Kromah is a two-way sports star, as he also excels in basketball.

Georgia is looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Alabama

The Bulldogs will try to use this recruiting development to energize them on the field. Georgia is coming off a disappointing 41-34 loss to Alabama, where the team was trailing 30-7 at the half. The week before that, Georgia football appeared lifeless in a 13-12 victory over Kentucky.

Georgia is working to get back to the College Football Playoff after getting snubbed last season. The Bulldogs lost out on the CFP in 2023, despite being ranked no. 1 for most of the season. Again this year, the Bulldogs were ranked no. 1 but those two games against Kentucky and Alabama put the brakes on a promising season.

The Bulldogs could find themselves completely out of the CFP race with another loss. The SEC is filled to the brim with tough teams this season, as Texas and Oklahoma join the league. Texas is undefeated and looking every bit as good as advertised. Alabama already defeated Georgia, and Tennessee is also in the running for a conference title.

Georgia football plays Auburn Saturday, with a scheduled 3:30 Eastern start. The Tigers are 2-3 on the year, and both teams need a victory.