As the college football world was going crazy with the Georgia football-Alabama game, it still resulted in a disappointing loss that starts the team 0-1 in conference play. While Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and company is ready to move on from it, college football analyst Paul Finebaum has sent a warning to the team for the future.

Talking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Finebaum was speaking about the Bulldogs and while he for sure believes they will make the expanding college football playoffs, they have to fix one element. He hones in on how the team needs to be impactful right from the first whistle as it leads to close games according to On3 Sports.

“They helped their case yesterday in terms of being taken seriously,” Finebaum said. “I say that, not because they were number one or two in the country going in, they were number two, but they looked better than they did against Kentucky and even at times against Clemson offensively. They can’t keep living on the edge, though. They can’t keep starting games slowly.”

It happened in the close call against Kentucky and suffered from some flaws vs. Clemson, and it happened against the Crimson Tide where the Bulldogs were down 28-0 at one point in the second quarter. However, the Georgia football team would come screaming back and even take the lead at one point which brings some positivity for Finebaum.

“Yes, I’m well aware. We all saw the same game,” Finebaum said. “They were down and they were out, but they came back and I think that has to give Kirby Smart hope and faith that this program is going to get on track and make the Playoff.”

Georgia football's Carson Beck, Kirby Smart on disappointing loss

The offense was radio silent led by quarterback Carson Beck who opened with two interceptions, but on the night finished with 439 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He would be candid to the media after the game saying how dreadfully they played on that side of the ball according to ESPN.

“The first half, we played terrible,” Beck said. “I don't think we need to watch the film to go see that we didn't play our best. You know, that starts with me. I've got to be better.”

Everybody knows the rivalry between the Georgia football team and Alabama, but that was when legend Nick Saban was the head coach. However, the result of Saturday night was all too familiar for fans as the Crimson Tide has won nine of their last 10 contests.

It was also a struggle on defense stopping the dual-threat ability of Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe. Smart would take the brunt of the blame, citing a lack of preparation and how they gave their opponents every chance to succeed and when they came back, it was all too late for them.

“It was one hell of a game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Obviously, we were not really prepared, and that falls on me in the first half. We didn't do a great job, especially defensively. We also gave them short fields. With a quarterback like Milroe, it creates a lot of tough times.”

The Bulldogs is now 3-1, but they look to redeem themselves as they take on Auburn next Saturday.