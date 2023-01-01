By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Ohio State football lost a heartbreaker against Georgia football during Saturday’s Peach Bowl, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t believe it.

James, who has always been supportive of his hometown Ohio teams, couldn’t hold back his shock when the Buckeyes lost to the Bulldogs after leading for the majority of the game. Ohio State had a chance to win as well when they got into field goal range with three seconds left, but kicker Noah Ruggles missed his 50-yard field goal attempt.

As the Bulldogs took the 42-41 win following the missed field goal from the Buckeyes, James shared his frustration with a rather NSFW, three-word tweet.

“WTF was that!!!!!!” James wrote.

Ohio State football was ahead 38-24 early in the fourth quarter and had every chance to pull away for good during the period. However, Georgia football stepped up big time defensively to give themselves a fighting chance. Stetson Bennett then made sure that their efforts wouldn’t go to waste as he led the attack for the comeback victory.

LeBron James, for his part, was clearly in pain, especially for Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. He kept cheering for Harrison throughout, even calling him the best wideout in the nation, and so it was extra frustrating for the Lakers star to see the team lose. Harrison had two touchdowns in the contest, but it went for naught.

“No 18 hurts right now!” James added along with a facepalm emoji.

It was undoubtedly a disappointing way to end the season and the year for Ohio State, but at the end of the day, Georgia was just too good.