A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A video of former Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Stetson Bennett’s arrest back in January has surfaced online, and it shows the champion college signal-caller accusing the police of damaging his reputation.

“Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined, Stetson Bennett said while he after he was put in the back of the police car. “But ya’ll boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.”

Stetson Bennett’s arrest in Dallas was made after a 911 call by a woman who said that the Georgia Football quarterback was making a scene while knocking on her door. The woman also said during the call to 911 that Bennett was shouting and threatening to “ruin” her night if she did not open the door.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stetson Bennett was a feel-good story for Georgia football, as he started as walk-on and ended up leading the Bulldogs to not just one but two College Football Playoff national titles. His arrest came in the same month that the Bulldogs captured the second of its back-to-back CFP National Championship Game victories in which they defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in lopsided fashion.

Bennett’s image has indeed taken a hit following that arrest, but he is still hopeful that he’ll hear his name called in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. During the four years he played for the Bulldogs, Bennett accumulated a total of 8,429 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his throws.

“It was, you know, a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Stetson Bennett recently said about the embarrassing episode in his life (via Jeff Legwold of ESPN). “I understand why that can’t happen, I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family.