Georgia Football quarterback Stetson Bennett enjoyed another stellar season on the field, winning his second straight national championship with the Bulldogs. Fast forward to the offseason and it was a different story for Bennett, who drew criticism for being on his cell phone during the championship parade, then was arrested for public intoxication shortly after that.

Bennett spoke publicly about both incidents at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, apologizing for his arrest while explaining his actions at the parade, per ESPN.

“It was, you know, a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Bennett said. “I understand why that can’t happen, I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs, apologized to my family. That’s who I feel the worst about, felt like I let them down because no matter where I go now and even without all this, I’ve got an obligation, I’m the fourth, can’t do that if your last name is Bennett.”

The former Georgia football star said that he “understands why” the arrest “can’t happen.”

Bennett talked openly about feeling like he had “let his family down” with the way he had acted.

He was arrested in January when police responded to calls about a man slamming on doors in the early morning hours in Dallas.

Earlier in the offseason, Bennett drew the ire of critics for being on his cell phone during Georgia football’s parade.

He also addressed the parade antics at the Combine, saying that “people were entitled to their opinion.”

The Georgia football champion apologized for being on his cell phone during the parade but made it clear that he was just trying to enjoy the last trip into the stadium with his teammates.

Bennett clearly is under a microscope at the Combine.

However, he seems to have helped his case on Friday.