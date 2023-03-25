Georgia Bulldogs star quarterback Stetson Bennett has been courted by as many as 10 NFL teams this offseason, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources,” Pelissero wrote on Saturday. “Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season.”

Bennett was phenomenal in college football, leading Georgia Football to back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. He was 29-3 as a starter for the program, and went 78-for-115 for an exceptional 1,239 yards, 12 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns in the College Football Playoff.

The Heisman candidate set program records for season passing yards at 4,127, season completion percentage at 68.3 and career completion percentage at 65.1.

Still, Bennett is projected as a late-round pick and backup in the National Football League, and his on-field accomplishments have been overshadowed by off-field incidents, including an arrest on Jan. 26 for public intoxication.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Bennett said later. “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GM’s. I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worse about; I felt like I let them down, because no matter where I go now [people are going to know about it]. Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth [Stetson Bennett]. You can’t do that if you’re last name is Bennett. I know better.”

It will be intriguing to see where Stetson Bennett is selected in the NFL Draft, but one thing is clear: at least one third of the NFL is keeping tabs on the 25-year-old senior.