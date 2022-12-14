By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Football analyst Todd McShay did not hold back on his opinion of Georgia football defensive lineman Jalen Carter. McShay believes that Carter’s “character issues” will impact his overall draft stock, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

“With Carter, there are some character issues, does he get along with everybody, What’s he like to deal with in the locker room, those sorts of issues,” McShay said on ESPN. “I know it’s early in the process, but I’m forewarning everybody out there. Carter is going to be a hot-button name when we talk about some of the intangible aspects of it.”

McShay went on to say he doesn’t question Jalen Carter’s ability. He simply has concerns about Carter’s character and how NFL teams will view that aspect of it.

Jalen Carter dealt with some injury concerns during the 2o22 season for Georgia. But he was a force when on the field for the Bulldogs. Georgia football would likely not be where they are without his contributions.

Although teams may have questions about his character, there is no denying Jalen Carter’s upside ahead of the NFL Draft. He’s recently been labeled as the highest graded defender in all of the power 5.

There are some people around the league who believe Carter could be a top-3 pick. With Bryce Young expected to go No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans, it would not be surprising to see either the Seattle Seahawks or Chicago Bears take him with the projected No. 2 and 3 overall picks. It will be interesting to see if he falls in the draft due to McShay’s concerns.