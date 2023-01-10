By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs left zero doubts about their reign as the best team in the nation today. Stetson Bennett and Georgia football turned the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the TCU Horned Frogs into a bloodbath, with the Bulldogs showing no mercy at all at Max Duggan and company.

Not a few people thought that Georgia football would come away with an easy win, but the kind of total demolition job that the Bulldogs did against the Horned Frogs still had many others stunned.

Here are some of the best reactions from NFL personalities who watched Georgia football four perfect quarters on their way to repeating as national champions.

Worst National Championship Ever? #CFBPlayoff — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 10, 2023

You can not get mad at UGA bc they have backups in the game and you can’t tell them NOT to play ball!! Don’t wanna hear it — ROBERT MATHIS QBH8r (@RobertMathis98) January 10, 2023

Is Kirby Smart the Bill Belichick of college football? Learns under the goat and then eventually assumes the mantle and could potentially elevate it!! — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) January 10, 2023

How many points will Georgia score? pic.twitter.com/Vnqex2eTQk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 10, 2023

I think the lights are way too bright in So fi for the Horned Toads. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2023

Like I said TCU Don’t belong Idc what they’re record say — Eddie Jackson (@BoJack4) January 10, 2023

Georgia football set the tone in the contest right away. The Bulldogs didn’t give TCU any opportunity to make a play that will inspire it to believe that it could score an upset — or even keep the game close. Bennett put the first points of the game on the board with a scintillating 21-yard rushing touchdown with 11 minutes remaining in the opening period. The Bulldogs would score 10 more points before the end of the first quarter which was also the only period in the entire game that TCU scored.

The game was virtually over before it was even halftime. Georgia football poured it on in the second quarter, scoring 21 points. That trend continued for the rest of the contest, with TCU bleeding for yards in the rare instances that they have the ball. The Bulldogs racked up a total of 589 yards and gave up only 188 to the Horned Frogs. Georgia football amazingly went 9 of 13 on third downs and 32 first downs. TCU was only 2 of 11 on third downs and collected just nine first downs.

TCU was simply outclassed by a much better program. Georgia made it look like it’s playing a different sport than the Horned Frogs, who should still be commended for having reached this far despite being unranked at one point in the regular season.

Bennett led Georgia with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18 of 25 completions in a memorable performance and ending to his storied college career.