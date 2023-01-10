By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs put on a masterclass on both ends of the field in the first half of their College Football Playoff National Championship Game showdown against the TCU Horned Frogs, thanks in large part to the wheels of Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett.

The Horned Frogs don’t seem to have the antidote to Bennett’s rushing capabilities. The Georgia football star kicked off the scoring with a 21-yard rushing score in the first quarter, which capped a smooth five-play drive for the Bulldogs. Bennett would score yet another touchdown on the ground in the second quarter to stretch the Bulldogs’ lead to 17 points. With that touchdown run, Bennett entered Vince Young territory by becoming just the first quarterback since 2006 to score more than one rushing touchdown in a national title game, per ESPN (h/t Matt Fortuna of The Athletic).

Stetson Bennett had a direct hand in four Georgia football touchdowns in the first half against TCU. Apart from his pair of rushing scores, he also passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 17 completions in a complete show of dominance in the first half against the Horned Frogs.

But Georgia football isn’t just having success when Bennett is on the field. The Bulldogs’ defense has also been magnificent in taking the air out of TCU’s attack that coughed up just seven points in the first half. Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan scored the only TCU touchdown in the first two periods but he also got intercepted twice already, while throwing for only 97 yards on 8 of 12 completions.