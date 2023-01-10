By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs are getting embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The contest already looked virtually over at the half, with Georgia erecting a 31-point lead after two quarters. Enter Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, who hilariously tried to motivate the Horned Frogs with a sarcastic quip on Twitter.

Hey @TCUFootball you just need five Touchdowns. It could happen! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #CFBPlayoff

But, of course, like everyone else, the Vikings defensive back knows that scoring against that stout Georgia football defense is going to be easier said than done — let alone scoring multiple unanswered points. It’s an uphill battle for the Horned Frogs, who managed to score just seven points in the first half during which TCU quarterback Max Duggan was intercepted two times and passed for only 97 yards with zero touchdowns on 8 of 12 completions.

Georgia, on the other hand, scored almost at will, with Bennett passing for two touchdowns and rushing for two more in only two quarters.

Peterson doesn’t really have a dog in this fight as an LSU Tigers product. He’s not cheering his heart out for Georgia since that’s an SEC rival. He also doesn’t seem to have any tie with TCU, though, he probably would love to see Duggan and the Horned Frogs take things around and pull off a miraculous comeback in the second half. That’s a tall order, given how the game is going.

Peterson and the Vikings are preparing for their NFC Wild-Card Round showdown against the New York Giants at home on Sunday.