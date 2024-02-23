The Georgia State football program was suddenly in need of a new head coach after Shawn Elliott left to take an assistant role with the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, it seems the Panthers are set to finalize their next head coach with Georgia assistant Dell McGee being offered the job, per Matt Zeneitz of 247Sports.
‘Georgia State is targeting Dell McGee to be its new head coach, sources tell @247sports. Job was offered this morning, per sources. Hasn’t been finalized yet but the expectation is he’ll be hired.'
The Georgia State football program hiring McGee as the head coach is a smart way to go, especially given his experience and ties in the state. McGee went to high school in Georgia at Kendrick and was born in Columbus, Georgia.
After a brief stint in the NFL and the Arena Football League, McGee coached at a pair of high schools in Georgia before going to Auburn for a season. He then went to Georgia Southern and was there from 2014 until 2015, even being named the interim head coach in 2015. Following that, he joined the Georgia Bulldogs as assistant head coach and running backs coach and has been there since 2016, so he is a popular name in the state and has experience working on Kirby Smart's staff.
After Elliott left for South Carolina, Georgia State canceled spring practice as they searched for a new head coach. Initially, strength coach Mike Sirignano was named as the interim coach in a bit of an unorthodox move by the Panthers. There were a number of candidates linked to the job, including former Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons.
As Zenitz mentions, McGee has been offered the job but nothing is finalized, although all signs point to him becoming the next head coach for the Georgia State football program.