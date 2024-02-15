Georgia State made a swift decision after Shawn Elliott's departure

Georgia State football has postponed its spring practice and spring football game due to head coach Shawn Elliott resigning to become the tight ends coach at South Carolina, according to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

It is a bizarre event, as Shawn Elliott left the Georgia State football program just two days into spring practice. It is rare to see a head coach leave to be a position coach at another program like Elliott just has done. The Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb released a statement on the departure.

“We want to thank Shawn Elliott for his hard work and dedication the last seven years to build this football program,” Charlie Cobb said, via the statement on the Georgia State sports website. “I know this was a difficult decision for him, but I understand his personal reasons, and we wish the best for Shawn and his family. … We are proud of what this football program has accomplished in such a short time. Six bowl games and four bowl victories in our first 10 years at the FBS level – I don't know of another start-up program that has had that kind of success so quickly. … I am confident that we will hire an outstanding football coach who will take Georgia State to even greater heights. We plan to move quickly, and we have retained Parker Executive Search to assist in the process. We're excited about the future.”

Elliott also commented in the press release, and cited personal reasons for leaving for the South Carolina tight end coaching job. Elliott leaves Georgia State after going 42-49 in his seven-year tenure, and finished off with a 7-6 season last year.