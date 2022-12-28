By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Boxing star Gervonta Davis has reportedly been arrested Tuesday in South Florida because of domestic violence charge, according to Michael Benson of talkSport.com.

Gervonta Davis has been arrested and jailed overnight, charged with battery causing bodily harm in an alleged domestic violence incident. He‘s due to face Hector Luis Garcia on Jan 7th and also due for trial on Feb 16th facing 14 charges from alleged hit-and-run in 2020.

His latest legal issue comes at a time when he’s just less than two weeks away from fighting Dominican challenger Hector Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington. That fight will be Gervonta Davis’ fourth defense of his WBA lightweight title. It is unclear at the moment whether that will still push through, but it’s fair to expect that Davis’ arrest could lead to a potential cancellation of that bout. That’s not to mention that he is also set to go on trial in February, as he faces 14 chargers in relation to a vehicular accident that resulted in four people suffering injuries.

Gervonta Davis is in Miami preparing for the Hector Garcia fight when the arrest was made, according to Dan Rafael.

Davis, who has been training for the bout in Miami, was arrested by the Parkland division of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department and remained in jail without bail as of early Wednesday, according to the department’s online records.

According to the website records, Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm in an incident police classified as domestic violence. No other details were available.

Apart from his upcoming fight with Hector Garcia, Gervonta Davis also has a scheduled showdown — a much more lucrative one — against Ryan Garcia in April in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis, 28, has a 27-0 record, featuring 25 wins by way of knockouts.