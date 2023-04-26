The super fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia this past weekend in Las Vegas was a massive pay-per-view success.

Davis came out on top against Garcia with a seventh-round TKO courtesy of a brutal body shot that earned him the win and preserved his undefeated record.

Result aside, it was a massive occasion that garnered mainstream media attention mainly because it was a rare fight between two boxing stars in their prime.

Boxing fans have been so used to politics getting in the way of dream fights that it was a genuinely pleasant surprise to see “Tank” and Garcia face each other in the first place in a fight many believe could save the sport of boxing.

While that statement is certainly debatable, the fight was definitely a commercial success. According to SBJ reporter Adam Stern, the fight drew more than 1.2 million pay-per-view buys while the gate was $22.8 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That means it’s likely to come in as the fifth-best gate in Nevada fighting history. Additionally, those pay-per-view numbers mean it would be the highest-selling event since UFC 264 in July 2021 which featured bonafide MMA star Conor McGregor.

As far as boxing is concerned, it’s the most successful event since the 2018 rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin which did similar numbers as far as pay-per-view buys and the gate.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that the pay-per-view cost $84.99 in the United States and still did well over a million buys. However, fans will pay the big bucks when there’s a huge demand for a fight.

Hopefully, others in the sport of boxing can take note from Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.