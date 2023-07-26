New online auction platform, TOP DRWR, launches today and features items from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's collection in partnership with The Shop Miami.

TOP DRWR's initial launch with items from Heat star Jimmy Butler's personal collection includes custom letterman jackets, Jordan sneakers and more. The first auction launches today on www.topdrwr.io. The new auction platform will create a unique experience for collectors looking for unique items from the personal collections of renowned, high-profile talent.

The first auction with TOP DRWR that launches today featuring apparel from Butler has been curated by stylists Calyann Barnett and Khalilah Beavers, and has been authenticated in partnership with The Shop Miami. The Butler auction closes on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from TOP DRWR's initial auctions will be donated to the Social Change Fund Unit to support critical and timely issues that impact the Black community.

TOP DRWR will offer a great experience for those who collect apparel and sneakers, and it offers a ton of items coming from designers like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Versace, Fear of God, Off White, and Rolex.

TOP DRWR CEO Yasir Malik discussed the items that will be available.

“We've curated an assortment of exclusive items worn by talent in music videos, concerts, red carpet events, NBA tunnel walks and more,” Malik said.

Each listing on TOP DRWR is accompanied by content that offers a glimpse into the significance of each item.

Collectors will have an opportunity to own something of historical significance relating to high-profile talent because of TOP DRWR.