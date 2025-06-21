As the Miami Heat continue to be linked to a potential trade for Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, the franchise may also be eyeing a familiar complementary piece in the process. According to NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Miami has expressed interest in Suns swingman Cody Martin, who could emerge as part of a larger deal structure involving Durant.

In a recent report from The Stein Line, Fischer and Stein noted that several teams have inquired about Martin, 29, and that he may be involved in any multi-team trade package Phoenix assembles to facilitate a Durant deal. Among those teams, the Heat are reportedly showing notable interest.

“League sources say several teams have registered interest in the Suns' Cody Martin,” they reported. “The veteran swingman could very well factor into any direct or multi-team deal that Phoenix inevitably puts together to ship out the NBA's No. 8 all-time leading scorer. Miami, to name one example, is known to hold an affinity for Martin, sources say. The Heat certainly developed a familiarity for Martin while Miami rostered his twin brother Caleb.”

Cody Martin is coming off his seventh NBA season, which he split between the Charlotte Hornets and the Phoenix Suns. Across 53 games, he averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.8% from the field and 28.5% from three in 22.1 minutes per game. Martin will be on an expiring $8.6 million contract for the 2025–26 season, adding potential trade value as a short-term, cap-friendly asset.

Cody Martin emerges as Heat target in Kevin Durant trade talks

Article Continues Below

Though not a high-usage player, Martin is widely regarded as a versatile defender and reliable role player. His ability to guard multiple positions and contribute on both ends of the floor makes him a logical target for a Miami team known for valuing defensive tenacity and system fit.

The Heat, who were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 playoffs after earning the No. 8 seed via the Play-In Tournament, are actively exploring roster upgrades. While the focus remains on a possible deal for Durant, Miami has the flexibility to build out its supporting cast through multi-team frameworks — something Phoenix appears open to, particularly as it aims to reset its tax positioning and improve roster depth.

Durant, 36, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season, but the Suns missed the postseason with a 36–46 record. Under new head coach Jordan Ott, the organization is expected to pursue roster changes that provide immediate competitive value while reducing long-term salary burdens.

Caleb Martin, who previously played three seasons with Miami, signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. His time in Miami left a strong impression on the franchise, and that familiarity could influence how the Heat evaluate Cody’s fit within their system.

As trade discussions around Durant evolve, players like Martin could become key components in bridging financial gaps and balancing roster needs. Whether or not the Heat ultimately land Durant, their interest in Martin signals a broader strategy to improve both top-end talent and rotational depth.