With training camp just around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have one glaring void that needs to be addressed. It could make the difference between another middling campaign and a legitimate playoff push. Note that the Jaguars have flirted with postseason relevance in recent years. Inconsistency on the defensive end, however, continues to hold them back. After a somewhat quiet offseason and a splashy but risky draft play, there's one move left that could tie it all together.

A Mixed-Bag Offseason

The Jaguars didn't have the most impressive foray into free agency. They largely added mid-level players to replace departed ones and lost a terrific pass-catching tight end in Evan Engram. It was a conservative approach that left many fans underwhelmed and analysts scratching their heads.

We'll have to wait and see if Hunter lives up to the hype. Right now, though, he should boost Trevor Lawrence's receiving corps immediately. New head coach Liam Coen, who helped coax a Pro Bowl campaign out of Baker Mayfield in 2024, should also help Lawrence improve.

This was the right approach by the Jaguars. Recall that they drafted Lawrence first overall in 2021 but have yet to see him play up to his draft status. The Clemson product made the Pro Bowl in his second season. However, he's been decidedly average and has battled injuries in the two years since.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect Jacksonville Jaguars move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The Defensive Hole to Fill

The Jaguars' defense in 2024 left a lot to be desired, particularly in the secondary. Jacksonville surrendered the most passing yards of any team in the NFL and logged the third-fewest interceptions. They had just six all year. Yes, they did make some moves to address the unit, signing Eric Murray and Darnell Savage. That said, neither brings the kind of ball-hawking ability or consistency this team desperately needs.

Murray, for all his experience, has just three interceptions across nine seasons. Savage has only two interceptions over the past three years. These are not the stats you want to see from players counted on to secure the back end of your defense. This is where Julian Blackmon comes in.

Why Blackmon Is the Perfect Fit

Article Continues Below

Blackmon has quietly emerged as one of the NFL’s most versatile and productive safeties over the past two seasons. After a rocky start to his career plagued by injuries, he has turned the corner in dramatic fashion. In the past two seasons alone, Blackmon has totaled seven interceptions.That's more than the Jaguars' entire safety room combined in 2024.

He’s not just a stat-padder either. According to Pro Football Focus, Blackmon ranks 23rd out of 171 qualifying safeties in both “Pass Rush” and “Coverage Grade.” That shows his multifaceted value. In 2024, he finished 12th among all safeties in interceptions and 21st in solo tackles. He has shown he can play both strong and free safety spots, providing the kind of schematic flexibility that would allow Jacksonville’s defense to get creative.

Adding Blackmon wouldn’t just be a talent upgrade. It would be a tone-setting move. Jacksonville’s secondary lacked a true identity last season. Blackmon brings not just production, but a physical, confident presence that would raise the level of those around him.

Low-Risk, High-Reward

The best part? Signing Blackmon wouldn’t break the bank. The market for safeties hasn’t been particularly robust in recent years. Blackmon remains unsigned this late into the offseason. Jacksonville could likely ink him to a short-term deal with modest guarantees. It would give them flexibility and upside without long-term risk.

This kind of move aligns perfectly with Gladstone’s apparent philosophy: take big swings when warranted, but build with discipline and purpose. Blackmon checks all those boxes.

The Jaguars don’t need to overhaul their defense. They just need a finishing touch. Signing Blackmon now would solidify the backend, improve their turnover potential, and give Lawrence and the offense more breathing room on the other side of the ball. That’s a win-win.

The Bottom Line

Every offseason move the Jaguars have made thus far—from hiring Liam Coen to trading up for Travis Hunter—signals that this team is ready to swing for upside. But as training camp nears, there's one more bold step they should take to balance out their roster.

Julian Blackmon is available. He fits the Jaguars' needs. And he could be the difference between another 8–9 disappointment or a serious run at the AFC South crown.

The time to act is now.