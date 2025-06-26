Prior to the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets swung a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. While Durant is undoubtedly looking to move forward after his failed stint with the Suns, he can't seem to fully escape the past, particularly when it comes to his stint playing for Steve Kerr on the Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of the trade deadline last season, Durant could have gotten dealt back to the Warriors, but he ended up shooting down the deal, opting to finish the year with the Suns. It's clear that Durant's exit from Golden State was rocky, but according to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Durant's poor relationship with Kerr was why he left in the first place, and it's also why he didn't want to get traded back to the Warriors at the deadline.

“Durant’s exit from the Bay Area arguably had more to do with his issues with Steve Kerr than any shouting match with Green,” Murdock wrote for The Ringer. “Durant repeatedly complained both publicly and privately about Kerr’s offensive principles during his final season with the Warriors, and he continued to do so even after he left for Brooklyn. The two have since reconciled, but league sources identify Kerr as among the reasons Durant opted not to return to Golden State at the trade deadline.”

Kevin Durant responds to Steve Kerr, Warriors rumor

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr in the first half at Footprint Center.
This isn't the first time Durant has seen rumors about his relationship with Kerr pop up, and it almost certainly won't be the last. After seeing this latest tidbit from Murdock, Durant took to social media like he often does and fired back at him, claiming that this narrative has been hammered into the ground, and that fans don't care about his relationship with Kerr anymore.

“We still on this???” Durant said in a post on X. “Obvious opportunity for Logan Murdock to gain even more attention and try too revive his career by using my name and the Warriors. The audience is SICK AND TIRED of the same bullshit narrative. Be better my man.”

At this stage of the game, Durant is simply looking to win as much as he can before he retires. He's got a great opportunity to do just that now that he's in Houston, as he's joining an upstart squad that just earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season. If Durant's arrival takes this team to the next level and helps them make a title run, he could finally put the chatter regarding his relationship with Kerr in the rearview mirror.