Miami Heat legend and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade shared his candid thoughts on the franchise’s all-time greatest player debate during a recent episode of Wy Network by Dwyane Wade, where he addressed comparisons between himself and former teammate LeBron James.

“I have the greatest body of work of anybody that’s ever put a Miami Heat jersey on,” Wade said.

“If you wanna be honest, LeBron James is the greatest player to ever put a Miami Heat jersey on… I’m the greatest player in the history of the Miami Heat for the body of work I had wearing that jersey, but I’m not the greatest player to ever put on a Miami Heat jersey.”

Wade, drafted No. 5 overall by the Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, spent 15 of his 16 NBA seasons with the franchise. He led Miami to three championships (2006, 2012, 2013), earning Finals MVP honors in 2006. A 13-time All-Star, Wade was selected to eight All-NBA teams, three All-Defensive Second Teams, and won the NBA scoring title in 2009. The Heat retired his No. 3 jersey following his final season in 2018-19.

Across 948 games for Miami, Wade averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. He remains the Heat’s all-time leader in points (21,556), assists (5,310), steals (1,492), and games played.

LeBron James, who was selected No. 1 overall in the same 2003 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, joined the Heat in 2010. Over four seasons with the franchise, James helped form Miami’s Big Three alongside Wade and Chris Bosh, leading the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and two championships in 2012 and 2013. He won Finals MVP in both championship runs.

During his time in Miami, James was named league MVP in 2012 and 2013, made four All-Star teams, earned four All-NBA First Team selections, and was named to three All-Defensive First Teams and one Second Team. In 294 games for the Heat, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.7 steals, shooting 54.3% from the field and 36.9% from three-point range.

James ranks fifth on the Heat’s all-time scoring list with 7,919 points and sits second behind Wade in playoff scoring for the franchise with 2,338 points across 87 postseason games. Wade, who appeared in 177 playoff games for Miami, holds the franchise playoff scoring record with 3,864 points.

Now entering his 23rd NBA season and eighth with the Los Angeles Lakers, James continues to build on a resume that includes four league MVPs, four championships, and the NBA’s all-time scoring title. Still, when it comes to Miami, Wade’s legacy remains firmly entrenched within the franchise’s identity — a distinction he believes belongs to him, even while acknowledging James’ unmatched talent.