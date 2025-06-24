The Miami Heat were among several teams engaged in trade talks for Kevin Durant before the Phoenix Suns dealt the 36-year-old forward to the Houston Rockets. Despite having the assets to potentially outbid Houston, Miami opted to hold firm in negotiations — an approach that NBA analyst Zach Lowe supported during a recent episode of The Zach Lowe Show.

Lowe praised Miami’s decision not to pursue Durant at all costs, noting that the organization likely went through internal reflection before deciding against a full-throttle push.

“I think the Heat doing that is a very look-in-the-mirror moment for Pat Riley that was probably difficult,” Lowe said. “You know Pat Riley wants to go for it, and you know that the Heat could beat the offer that eventually got Kevin Durant. And I think calmer winds prevail.”

Miami’s reported reluctance to include rookie big man Kel’el Ware or other key young players became a sticking point in negotiations. While Durant remains one of the league’s most efficient offensive weapons, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting during the 2024–25 season, questions about his durability at age 36 factored into the Heat’s stance.

“It’s not going to be good enough,” Lowe continued. “They like all of us watched these playoffs… the depth, the ferocity, the toll it takes on your body and just asked themselves like, ‘can we depend on 38-year-old Kevin Durant surviving those playoffs healthy… while playing high-level basketball that this team stripped of its depth is going to need him to play,’ and they just said no. And I don’t blame them for that decision at all.”

Zach Lowe says the Heat had a "look in the mirror" moment by not going all in on KD "You know Pat Riley wants to go for it and you know Heat could've beat HOU offer.. Yeah, Herro, Durant, Bam and some backup starter guys is not going to be good enough"

Heat refused to include key young players and picks in Kevin Durant trade as Rockets won bid

The Rockets ultimately acquired Durant in a deal that included Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and five second-round selections. ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that Miami’s final offer featured Andrew Wiggins and the No. 20 pick, though Phoenix opted for the more aggressive package from Houston.

“Their best offer stood with Andrew Wiggins and the 20th pick in this year's draft headlining the deal. Phoenix opted for the 10th pick package.”

Additional reporting from ESPN's Shams Charania noted that the Heat declined to include Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, and multiple picks together in any single proposal.

“The Heat made multiple offers for Durant but ultimately turned down the opportunity to place Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick and other draft assets all together in a deal, sources said.”

Miami, which was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs after securing the No. 8 seed via the Play-In Tournament, now shifts its focus to alternative trade targets. The franchise continues to evaluate upgrades around Bam Adebayo while maintaining flexibility with its young core.

Durant’s move to Houston alters the competitive landscape in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Heat’s decision to prioritize long-term sustainability over a high-risk superstar gamble has drawn measured praise as the offseason unfolds.