With the Miami Heat preparing for the NBA Draft with the first round on Wednesday, there are no doubt many fans who have their picks on who the team should select. While the Heat look to avoid making a mistake in the NBA Draft, the team's recent selections have been anything but that, as the latest report connects a college player staying in-state.

ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel would have Miami taking the University of Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. with the 20th overall pick after the guard led his program to a national title. Especially after missing out on trading for Kevin Durant, the team does need another scoring threat and a point guard, which Clayton fills in.

Plus, Siegel would report that the Heat picking the Gator has “gained momentum among league personnel.”

“The Miami Heat are said to be valuing experienced prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft that can provide an instant impact on the court rather than youthful projects with long-term upside,” Siegel wrote. “As a result, Walter Clayton Jr., who just led Florida to a national championship, can become the Heat's point guard next to Tyler Herro in the backcourt.”

“After missing out on trading for Durant, Miami needs to prioritize finding scoring threats next to Herro and Bam Adebayo,” Siegel continued. “Outside of Herro, the Heat don't have other lead playmakers in their backcourt, which makes Clayton a high-upside pick for Pat Riley. Clayton to Miami has gained momentum among league personnel in recent days.”

Walter Clayton Jr. fits what the Heat needs

Article Continues Below

After the Heat wasn't able to land Durant, as mentioned before, the team could look to the draft in building a foundation from their other first-round picks that have been successful. With the main duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro leading Miami, other first-round picks such as last year's Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic figure to be a big part next season, with Clayton's traits likely to fit in nicely.

“Clayton is a dynamic scorer and finisher with the ball in his hands who doesn't back down from a challenge,” Siegel wrote. “He may be listed at 6-foot-2, but Clayton never shies away from contact and proved to be one of the best perimeter players off the dribble in the draft when he led the Gators to a title.”

At any rate, Miami is looking to improve after finishing with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference before they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.