As Kevin Durant trade discussions intensify across the league, the Miami Heat continue to emerge as one of the most viable landing spots for the Phoenix Suns star. However, despite Miami’s strong positioning and persistent interest, a key piece may still be missing from their offer. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, league personnel believe Miami could be close — but not quite at the finish line — unless they are willing to part with rookie center Kel’el Ware.

Ware, 21, completed his first NBA season averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 31.5% from three. The 7-foot center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan is viewed as a highly valuable developmental prospect with two-way upside. Sources indicate that Phoenix sees Ware as a central piece in any potential Heat-led trade for Durant.

“To this point in negotiations, the Heat have not firmly offered Ware in a proposed package,” Siegel reported. “If Pat Riley and his front office don't push more chips in to get Durant, a player Riley has wanted to bring to South Beach for years, they will be out, and the Suns will further their talks with the other teams interested.”

Heat’s reluctance to include Kel’el Ware stalls talks as Suns seek youth, flexibility in Kevin Durant trade

Miami has reportedly put together a framework that includes Andrew Wiggins and other assets, but the absence of Ware has slowed momentum in the discussions. While Wiggins would add veteran depth and playoff experience to Phoenix’s wing rotation, the Suns are believed to be focused on acquiring young, cost-controlled talent who can grow within a restructured roster.

Durant, 36, is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and remains one of the NBA’s most productive forwards, averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 43% from three during the 2024–25 season. Despite his continued offensive output, the Suns missed the playoffs with a 36–46 record, prompting the organization to explore major changes under new head coach Jordan Ott.

The Heat, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs after earning the No. 8 seed via the Play-In Tournament, are evaluating how to build around Bam Adebayo and their current young core. Tyler Herro, who just completed his sixth season, is under contract through 2026–27 and became a first-time All-Star in 2025. Miami also has other young contributors and tradeable contracts that could be packaged for a win-now move.

Financial considerations are also shaping the Suns’ trade goals. Sources say Phoenix is aiming to move out of the second tax apron, which may necessitate involving multiple teams in any finalized deal to absorb outgoing salary.

While Miami remains firmly in the mix, their willingness to include Ware could be the turning point in the Durant sweepstakes. If the Heat hold back, Phoenix is expected to advance discussions with other interested teams, including the Timberwolves, Rockets, and Spurs.