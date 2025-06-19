Former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin passed on an opportunity to join LeBron James and the Miami Heat during their championship run, citing physical limitations and concerns over playing time as key reasons behind his decision.

Martin shared the story on a recent episode of The OGs, hosted by Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller. He revealed that he considered signing with the Heat during the 2011–12 lockout-shortened season, when Miami’s “Big Three” of James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were in their prime.

“So the year after the lockout you know I was supposed to come down and —– with y’all,” Martin told Haslem.

Haslem acknowledged the Heat’s interest in the veteran forward at the time.

“Yeah I remember that. I remember hearing rumblings about that,” Haslem said.

Martin explained that he even visited the team but was deterred by Miami’s demanding conditioning program and his own physical limitations.

“I came to visit, I was on the road and I came down there and all that,” Martin said. “My body had been through so much, he was talking about all that mother f—-ing conditioning, all that s—t y’all was doing. I was like yeah, I ain’t going to make that. See I’m not going to let you put me in that situation.”

He added, “Y’all got a great organization, y’all have a great group of guys here man, if my body’s not going to do it that day, I’m not going to let you force me to do it.”

Kenyon Martin turned down Heat over role uncertainty before 2012 title run

Instead of signing with Miami, Martin joined the Los Angeles Clippers for the 2011–12 season. In 42 games, he averaged 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, one block and one steal per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field in 22.4 minutes per contest. The Clippers finished the season 40–26 but were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat captured their second NBA championship, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder, and LeBron James secured the first title of his career.

Martin also cited a lack of guaranteed playing time as a deciding factor in his decision not to join the Heat.

“I need to be on the floor to be productive right? So I was like listen I need around 25 minutes a night,” Martin explained. “He was like I don’t know if we can promise you that. We got to go, I respect it man, but for me to be effective to be here, I can’t do it sitting on the bench.”

Martin played two additional seasons after his stint with the Clippers, finishing his NBA career with the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks before retiring following the 2014–15 season.

Though he passed on a potential title opportunity in Miami, Martin stood by his decision, valuing honesty about his body and role over chasing a championship.