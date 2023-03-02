Owning a stake in an MLS team is so hot right now. On Thursday morning, Giannis Antetokounmpo (along with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex) joined the investor group of Major League Soccer team Nashville SC.

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” Giannis Antetokounmpo told ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

Additionally, Filip Forsberg, the all-time leading scorer in nashville predators history, also bought a minority stake in the team. Outside of Antetkounmpo and Forsberg, Nashville SC boasts a star-studded cadre of investors, headlined by actress Reese Witherspoon and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club’s commitment to being a global team,” wrote majority owner John Ingram in a press release. “Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes—they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards, but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most.”

Amongst a certain subset of superstar athletes, MLS ownership is becoming the status symbol du jour. In 2019, then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson kicked off the trend by acquiring a stake in the Seattle Sounders. Later that year, James Harden followed suit, buying a 5% of the Houston Dynamo, while Kevin Durant purchased 5% of the Philadelphia Union in 2020. Patrick Mahomes has an ownership stake in Sporting KC.